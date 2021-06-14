Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday that enforcing laws against off-road vehicles is important but that officials must use “imagination” in providing alternatives to those involved in riding culture, after a weekend in which hundreds of ATV and dirt bike riders swarmed city streets.

At a news conference in West Philadelphia, Krasner highlighted the May arrest of a man accused of ramming his ATV into a plainclothes police officer, saying he would be charged with aggravated assault and related counts.

But Krasner said his office is also exploring the possibility of new diversionary programs for people accused of lesser offenses, such as reckless endangerment for driving on a sidewalk, or popping a wheelie into oncoming traffic.

And he said any approach to addressing dirt bikes and ATVs, which are illegal to drive on city streets, must appreciate the distinction between criminal conduct and less dangerous behavior — and be creative in devising solutions for the latter. He cited the creation of Mural Arts Philadelphia in the 1980s as an example, which not only helped reduce graffiti but transformed the city into a widely-known home for public art.

“We have to be careful about what we do, and not just react instinctively that if some of them are doing things that are criminal in nature, then all of them deserve to be punished,” Krasner said.

» READ MORE: ATVs and dirt bikes take to the streets of Philly as the city tries to step up enforcement

The DA’s remarks came days after City Council moved to pass new legislation designed to crack down on the vehicles in response to persistent complaints from residents.

Councilmembers said this weekend that constituents’ concerns have escalated recently. Police have long cited the phenomenon as a frustration, and the department has vowed to continue seizing vehicles used illegally.

Hundreds of riders on dirt bikes and ATVs rode around parts of the city last weekend, including along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City and at Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond.

At the second location, police said as many as 1,000 people — many on ATVs and dirt bikes — gathered to watch illegal street racing when a gunman fatally shot a man on a motorcycle.

Chesley Lightsey, chief of the DA’s Homicide Unit, said Monday that even though dozens of people had taken photos or videos of the victim, no one had come forward to speak with detectives.

This is a developing story and will be updated.