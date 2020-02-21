Legendary Philadelphia musicians like Boyz II Men, Patti LaBelle, and Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff have been celebrated with their own stretches of city roadways, and now, another group is joining that list of honorees.
The 600 block of Passyunk Avenue is being dedicated to Philly hip-hop act the Roots, thanks to a City Council resolution introduced Thursday by Councilmember Mark Squilla. The area, located between South and Bainbridge Streets, will receive the moniker of “Avenue of the Roots.”
“The Roots started their performance experience by busking on the streets of Philadelphia,” the resolution states. “East Passyunk Avenue and South Street was one of their main locations.”
Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, and Cindy Bass co-sponsored the resolution. Brooklyn resident and activist Leroy McCarthy, who is also behind similar honors in other cities for artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, first reached out to Squilla’s office about the dedication, WHYY reports.
The “Avenue of the Roots” name addition was quick-moving, with new signage going up on the Queen Village block by Friday morning, according to Billy Penn. An official dedication ceremony will reportedly take place in May — the same month the 13th-annual Roots Picnic kicks off across town at the Mann Center.
Roots percussionist Questlove reacted to the news on social media Friday, calling a broadcast of the City Council meeting in which the resolution was introduced a “hell of a way to find out” about the honor.
"Does this mean what I think it means,” he wrote.
“My favorite historical landmark is Fifth and South Street,” Roots emcee Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter told the Inquirer of the block back in 2017. “It’s where the Roots first started.”
Since their days busking in Philly, the Roots have gone on to become one of the most-recognizable hip-hop acts in music, and even joined the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as the program’s house band in 2009.
“The Roots have taken Philadelphia with them on television nightly and to audiences worldwide,” the resolution states. “But the Roots are and will always be appreciated as a talented band from the streets of Philadelphia.”