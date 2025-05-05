‘A hideous incident’: Temple student suspended over antisemitic sign at Barstool Philadelphia

A Temple student was placed on interim suspension over an antisemitic incident at a Barstool Sports bar in Center City Philadelphia.

“In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent,” Temple president John Fry said in a statement. “It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university.”

The student, whom the school did not identify, was among a group that ordered a light-up bottle service sign at Barstool Sansom Street Saturday which included an antisemitic message. An video featuring the sign was shared widely on social media, drawing an angry, profane rebuke from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.

“I’ve been doing Barstool for 20 years, I’ve [seen] more hate, more antisemitism in the last year, year and a half than I’ve ever had doing it,” Portnoy, who is Jewish, said.

Portnoy said he spoke with those involved, describing them as young “morons” who were drunk. He said he hoped to turn “a hideous incident” into a teachable moment by sending them to Auschwitz, the notorious Nazi prison camp complex in Poland where nearly a million Jewish people were murdered during the Holocaust.

“For everyone who wants these kids’ lives to be ruined, I think you can lay off,” Portnoy said.

Two waitresses also involved in the incident were fired immediately, the restaurant said in a statement.

“We are saddened, embarrassed, and frustrated by the deplorable actions of a customer and misguided staff acting outside the scope of their duties,” the restaurant said in a statement, adding, “This unfortunate incident is the opposite of what we stand for, and we will be doubling down on efforts to prevent such actions in the future.”

It’s unclear if any other Temple students were involved in the incident. Fry said an investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Office of the Dean of Students.

“Any additional students who are found to be involved will face strict disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion,” Fry said.