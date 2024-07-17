Bartram’s Garden closes trail because of ‘potential chemical contamination’

Bartram’s Garden officials say an adjacent former industrial site is being tested for possible chemical contamination, leading them to close a widely used trail in “an evolving and potentially dangerous situation.”

The officials posted a notice Tuesday on the Bartram’s Garden website that they were told this month by a visitor of the possible contamination at an area next to the Bartram’s Mile Trail. The area contains chemical holding tanks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will test for chemical compounds, “and in what concentration in order to determine the possible health risks of exposure,” the notice said.

“This is an evolving and potentially dangerous situation,” officials stated.

“We have been advised that testing can take several days,” the notice said, adding that Bartram’s officials would notify the public when it receives the results.

In May, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it was spending $2 million to clean up a former oil terminal that local officials call the “last piece of the puzzle” to a large redevelopment project along the Schuylkill waterfront near Bartram’s Garden.

It was not immediately clear whether that property is part of the possibly contaminated site. The parcel is part of a planned Lower Schuylkill Biotech Campus, which would be fronted by the Bartram’s Mile trail, a 1.55-mile paved path that stretches through the Southwest Philadelphia garden.

The project, led by the nonprofit Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp. (PIDC), aims to bring jobs and recreation to a once heavily industrialized and contaminated section of the west bank of the river.

This is a developing story and will be updated.