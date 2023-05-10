Mother and 3 children hurt in hit-and-run near Center City during police pursuit

A woman and three children were hurt in a hit-and-run just outside the Trader Joe’s at Broad and Arch streets near Center City just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

A dark grey Jeep was speeding with its lights off when the driver hit the woman and her children, who are 8, 10 and 11. The children were calling for their mother as emergency services worked on the woman, police said.

“One witness said it looked like the mother tried to push at least one or some of her children out of the way, but it appears from evidence on the scene that two of the children were knocked out of their footwear,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

The mother and two of the children were taken to Jefferson Hospital, according to NBC10, where the woman underwent surgery in critical condition. The 8-year-old is being treated for two broken bones at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“They were hit with such force and such speed that they were launched out of their footwear,” Small said.

No arrests have been made. Police are still searching for the driver of the Jeep.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.