The Broad Street Run, the country’s largest 10-mile race and a Philadelphia tradition for more than 40 years, has once again been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The run, scheduled to take place in May 2021, has been pushed back until the fall, organizers announced Monday. No final date has been announced.
“While the future trajectory of COVID-19 is still unknown, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to welcome you all this fall for the 2021 Broad Street Run,” organizers said in a Facebook post.
Organizers said there will be no lottery for registration this year, and anyone who registered for 2020′s race — which ended up being virtual — will have an opportunity to register for the 2021 run at a discounted rate.
Answers to more specific questions about the postponement can be found at broadstreetrun.com/faqs.
The annual race, first run in 1980, begins at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and ends at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia. About 40,000 runners participate and spectators often crowd Broad Street to cheer them on, particularly in nice weather. The race has raised more than $5 million for the American Cancer Society.
In July, Philadelphia officials canceled all large-scale events in the city through February 2021, including the Philadelphia Marathon, the Thanksgiving Day Parade, block parties, and other traditions.