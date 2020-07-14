Philadelphia officials are expected to announce Tuesday that all large, public events will not be permitted through the end of February, spelling a fall and winter without the Broad Street Run, the Thanksgiving Day parade, or the Mummers parade.
A city spokesperson said more details will be shared at a 1 p.m. news conference about mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to be in attendance. The news was first reported by KYW Newsradio.
The news will come as a blow to the organizers of some of Philadelphia’s most iconic events, including those who put together the annual Broad Street Run, which was already rescheduled due to the pandemic and expected to be held in October.
The 120-year-old Mummers parade has only been canceled twice in its history — in 1919 and 1934 — and it was postponed 22 times. The most recent postponements were in 2007 and 2013 and were due to poor weather conditions. Kenney earlier this year threatened to end the storied event, which is run by private organizations but permitted by the city, after multiple marchers wore blackface.
The Thanksgiving Parade, coordinated annually by 6ABC, is the oldest in the country and celebrated its 100th year last year when high winds grounded parade balloons but didn’t lead to cancellation. In its history, the parade was canceled just once, in 1971, due to bad weather.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated.