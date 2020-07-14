The 120-year-old Mummers parade has only been canceled twice in its history — in 1919 and 1934 — and it was postponed 22 times. The most recent postponements were in 2007 and 2013 and were due to poor weather conditions. Kenney earlier this year threatened to end the storied event, which is run by private organizations but permitted by the city, after multiple marchers wore blackface.