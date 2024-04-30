Everything you need to know about the 2024 Broad Street Run

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Philadelphia’s Broad Street Run is sprinting at full capacity.

On Sunday, May 5, a full roster of 40,000 runners will be making their way down Broad Street for the 45th annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run. This 10-mile race, the largest in the country, will draw thousands of spectators and result in several road closures.

This year, the finish line will finally return to its traditional finish area in the historic Navy Yard after three years in other South Philadelphia locations.

When does the Broad Street Run start?

The 2024 Broad Street Run starts at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5. The race is expected to finish sometime around noon to 1 p.m.

What is the Broad Street Run race route?

The race begins at Broad Street & Fisher Avenue in North Philly, where it continues straight down Broad Street, finishing at the Navy Yard in South Philly.

Road closures and parking restrictions for the 2024 Broad Street Run

Starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday, road closures and parking restrictions will go into effect in phases, starting with no parking on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m.-noon. If you are planning to leave the house for non-race purposes, the city advises avoiding the area and finding alternate routes. Expect traffic both on foot and on the road.

Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m., and Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close at 7 a.m. The rest of the race route, on Broad Street from Erie Avenue to the Navy Yard will close to traffic at 7:45 a.m. The westbound and eastbound off-ramps on I-76, Exit 349, and the northbound and southbound off-ramps on I-95, Exit 17, will be closed from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Road closures and parking restrictions will lift when the race finishes, and roads are cleared and serviced by the city. Drivers should expect delays, plan for extra travel time, and drive slowly near the race route.

Police will allow pedestrians to cross intersections on Broad Street when possible, depending on the flow of runners.

Parking for the Broad Street Run

Runners can park their cars in the Sports Complex parking lots and take the SEPTA Broad Street Line to the start area for free, but all vehicles must be removed from the lots by 1 p.m. for the Phillies game.

Spectators can park in the Sports Complex parking lots, but prepare to pay between $25 to $90 depending on the lot zone and vehicle size.

Public Transportation

SEPTA will operate on its regular Sunday schedule.

🚉 Take a SEPTA Regional Rail line to Fern Rock Transportation Center where you can transfer to the Broad Street Line subway. 🚇 Whether you’re taking the Broad Street Line from Fern Rock or from the Sports Complex in South Philly, you can get off at either Olney Transportation Center or Logan Station to reach the starting area at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue. Express Broad Street Line trains will run every 10 minutes prior to the start of the race.

How to watch the Broad Street Run

Gather along any portion of Broad Street to catch the thousands of runners passing by. But, if you want to watch from home, tune into the live broadcast on NBC10.

Awards

This year’s prize money totals $33,650, and individual prizes depend on the division. Since last year, non-binary folks have been included in the Open division alongside male and female runners, where prizes range from $500 to $3,000, and they can qualify for the $1,000 bonus for any runner who beats the course records. After the race, check your results on the Broad Street Run website.

There are four divisions: Open, American, Masters, and Wheelchair Open and Masters. The first five people in each division get an award. For all divisions, except the Open, prizes range from $100 to $500. If you are competing in the American division, you will have to show proof of citizenship to claim a prize.

Where does the money raised go?

Five charities will receive your donations and pledges: the American Cancer Society, American Association of Cancer Research, Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style, and Back on My Feet.