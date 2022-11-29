CBS3 meteorologist Kate Bilo will make the move from evening broadcasts to daytime in January with the hiring of a new chief meteorologist at the station.

Bilo will appear on the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel during the day, as well as on the weekday noon and 4 p.m. television broadcasts on CBS3. The move comes as the station gears up to “address the growing demand for weather coverage” on the streaming channel, CBS3 said in a statement.

The move will take effect Jan. 9.

Taking over weekday evening broadcasts is new chief meteorologist Bill Kelly, who will head up weather duties on the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. weekday broadcasts. Kelly will also appear on the 10 p.m. newscast on the CW Philly, as well as the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel.

“We are excited to fortify our NextWeather team and strengthen our competitive position across the whole day,” said CBS3 vice president and news director Kathleen Gerrow. “We look forward to having Kate bring her considerable knowledge and experience to the heart of the day, both on CBS 3 and by helping us develop more weather programming for our streaming channel.”

Kelly comes to CBS3 following a stint as chief meteorologist at WJLA, a Washington, D.C.-based ABC affiliate. A veteran meteorologist, Kelly has been in the TV news business for more than two decades, and has won 12 regional Emmy awards. He eared a bachelor’s degree in broadcast news communications from California State University, and received a broadcast meteorology certification from Mississippi State University.

He’s also got family ties to the Philadelphia area. His parents are Pennsbury High School graduates, and Kelly summered with his grandparents in Fairless Hills and Levittown as a child.

“Family and roots are so important to me,” said Kelly. “The opportunity to raise my three amazing daughters in the same place their grandparents were born and raised is beyond a blessing.”