A transgender advocate and an alum of two of Philadelphia’s most well-known LGBTQ organizations will soon take over the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs.
Mayor Jim Kenney this week announced Celena Morrison, who most recently spent two years as director of programs at William Way LGBT Community Center, will begin her post as the executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs in March. She’ll be tasked with being the leading voice for LGBTQ people in Philadelphia government.
The post has been vacant since July, when former executive director Amber Hikes resigned to take a job with the ACLU. Hikes ran the office for about two years and took over at a time of turmoil after her predecessor had been fired some in the community felt the city failed to address racism in the Gayborhood and beyond.
In the role as executive director, Morrison will be tasked with advising city leaders on policy, connecting LGBTQ community members with services, and educating the city workforce on serving the LGBTQ community.
Prior to her stint at William Way, where she spearheaded the opening of a trans resource center, Morrison was a community engagement specialist at the Mazzoni Center, an LGBTQ-focused health and wellness center. She’s been a longtime LGBTQ community advocate and has been a mainstay on the speaker and panel circuit.
Morrison said in a statement that she believes her intersectional approach will serve her well in the role, and that she plans to lead with a focus on engaging the most marginalized community members.
“I can think of no better place to institute meaningful change than inside City Hall," she said. “As a Black trans woman, I have experienced first-hand the transphobia, workplace discrimination and many other challenges that face our community. All of this motivates me to fight relentlessly for my fellow LGBTQ+ siblings.”