Police respond to large number of teenagers stealing from Center City stores

Police responded Tuesday night to a large number of teenagers stealing merchandise from several Center City stores.

Just after 8:15 p.m., police reported that many young people were on Walnut Street near the Apple Store by 16th Street.

As police pursued fleeing teens, officers recovered dropped iPhones and in one location, a “pile of iPads.”

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Center City District issued an alert saying that police were responding to reports of vandalism in the area of 15th and Chestnut Streets.

Video posted on social media showed people, some carrying bags, running out of Lululemon with police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk. Police said that the Foot Looker store also was targeted.

Several people were arrested, police said. No injuries were immediately reported.