Man surrenders to police for triple shooting in Center City

A 24-year-old man has surrendered to police for an early June triple shooting that occurred in Center City, police said Monday.

Tahjir Williams, who was being sought on an arrest warrant, was expected to be charged with three counts of aggravated assault and related offenses for the late-night shooting on June 2.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on South 11th Street near Ludlow Street and found three victims in the area.

A 42-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her pelvis and right arm was taken by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition at the time.

A 53-year-old woman shot once in the right leg was taken by police to Jefferson and was reported in stable condition.

A 22-year-old man shot in the right arm was transported by police to Jefferson and was listed in stable condition.

“There was some type of argument or dispute that happened out here,” Captain Anthony Ganard said at the time.

Police on Monday did not elaborate on a possible motive or other details about the shooting.