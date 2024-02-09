Want to show your love for Chinatown? This nine-day event allows Philadelphians to do just that

For the past year and a half, many Chinatown community members have been fighting the proposed Sixers arena with concerns that the $1.55 billion project would result in the displacement and erasure of their historic neighborhood. During that time, people across the city have asked how they can support Chinatown and now, Chinatown has an answer: Show your love.

Starting Feb. 16, more than 50 Chinatown businesses will be participating in a nine-day event to promote the neighborhood. Inspired by city- and community-wide restaurant weeks, Show Your Love for Chinatown will be an opportunity to not only explore Chinatown’s restaurants, hair salons, and other small businesses, but also to learn more about the neighborhood’s history and the culture that lives within its borders.

“We want to use it as an opportunity to be more present to appreciate the space,” said Wei Chen, civic engagement director with Asian Americans United, one of the community organizations that put together Show Your Love for Chinatown.

Of course, organizers hope that the event will help promote Chinatown’s businesses, particularly because of the financial losses they suffered during the pandemic. But Show Your Love for Chinatown is about more than that.

“It’s a chance for people to… build deeper relationships with the community here,” Chen said. “Chinatown is not just a business area. This is also a community, and we want people to be part of this community.”

Participating businesses may offer special prices on meals or items they sell, and participating businesses will also enter people into a raffle with prizes such as a private skincare party, fitness classes, or free meals.

Show Your Love for Chinatown will also feature various events for patrons to learn about the culture and history of the neighborhood, such as walking and food tours or meeting community organizers.

Xu Lin, owner of the restaurant Bubble Fish, will be hosting a Chinese tea ceremony, serving black, green and oolong teas while talking to guests about the history of tea in China.

“I want people to understand why Chinatown is unique,” Lin said, highlighting the neighborhood’s origin in the 1800s as a response to racism and bigotry. The way the neighborhood has flourished and created opportunities for immigrants to financially sustain themselves over the centuries is a testament to the strength of the community, Lin said, and that’s something he wants both non-Asians and Asians to remember.

“I want [my kids] to look at Chinatown and feel like they’re not alone,” Lin said. “There is a history of our people fighting for a better life, for a just city.”

Show Your Love for Chinatown will take place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 25. Learn more about it and stay up-to-date with scheduled events here.