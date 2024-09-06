Three injured in construction accident in West Philadelphia

Three men were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a two-story fall at a construction site in West Philadelphia.

Just before 1 p.m., the men fell about two stories from a cherry picker on the 4400 block of Moravian Street, authorities said. Emergency responders transported two men to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition. A third man was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Images of the construction site captured by Fox 29 show what appears to be a large piece of construction equipment toppled over on its side on top of a vehicle. Additional details were not immediately available.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aware of the incident and investigating, a spokesperson said. Philadelphia police said the scene has been secured and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.