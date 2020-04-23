Philadelphia police are searching for a woman who allegedly spat in the faces of two people at a Center City Di Bruno Bros. market on two consecutive days over the weekend.
On Sunday, Alexis Danilo was waiting in line to enter the Rittenhouse Italian market when a red-haired woman approached her and got very close, breaking the 6-foot social distancing rule. Danilo took a few steps back, she said, which angered the woman.
“She got really upset by that, and then she said, ‘B----, I don’t have the disease,’” recalled Danilo, 36.
Danilo said she ignored the woman, and walked into the store to buy the cheeses and meats for dinner at her parents’ house. But while she was picking out her items, the woman approached her again and intentionally ran into her, Danilo said.
Danilo told the woman, “That was really rude, we are in a pandemic," to which the woman responded, “'I’ll fight you right now,'" Danilo recalled in a phone interview Wednesday.
The woman then pulled down the red bandana covering her mouth, spat into Danilo’s face, and stormed off.
“I was just in shock,” said Danilo of Graduate Hospital. She said the Di Bruno Bros. employee behind the counter asked her if she was okay and took her to a sink where she could wash her face.
Danilo said a Di Bruno Bros. manager told her that the same woman had come into the store on Saturday and spat on an employee after getting into an argument about how the woman wanted to pay for her items. Di Bruno Bros. could not be reached Wednesday night. but police confirmed this was the case.
Danilo said she called the police after she learned this was the second incident involving the woman.
“The biggest thing for me was that this woman is likely to do it to other people if she’s done it two times,” she said.
“I think this woman should be locked up,” she said. “You should never be spitting on anybody and given the fact that there’s a pandemic, you shouldn’t be doing that.”
Police Wednesday evening asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman, requesting anyone with information about her to call 215-686-3093.
Danilo said she has not had any symptoms since the incident, but is avoiding most public spaces just in case. She said she called the city’s health department to see if she could get priority testing, and also asked her physician if she could be tested. Both said no, she said, because she is asymptomatic, but said she could possibly have an antibody test, and is waiting to hear back.
Across the country, authorities have cracked down on people threatening to intentionally spread the coronavirus.
In March, a woman shopping at Gerrity’s Supermarket’s in Hanover Township allegedly coughed on $35,000 worth of food. The woman, identified by police as Margaret Chirko, was charged with threats to use weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and related charges.
In New Jersey, a Camden man was also charged with making terroristic threats during a state of emergency after he spat on police officers and said he had the virus.