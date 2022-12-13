Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who fled after crashing a stolen car at high speed in the city’s Feltonville section on Monday, killing a 16-year-old passenger.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on Monday, when the unknown driver was traveling at a high speed northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard and Rising Sun Avenue, authorities said. While driving a 2021 Kia that was previously reported stolen, the driver ignored a red light and crashed into the back of a 2006 Honda.

After striking the Honda, the Kia crossed a median and flipped several times, ejecting the teen passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m.

Following the crash, the driver of the Kia fled northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.

The Honda’s driver was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.