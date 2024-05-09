Crescentville crash that killed toddler was an accident, police say

A 31-year-old woman accidentally struck and killed her 2-year-old daughter in front of their Crescentville home on Wednesday as she pulled away in her SUV after unloading groceries, police said.

The woman had double-parked on the 200 block of Comly Street around 5:30 p.m. to bring the food inside, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. She did not realize that her 2-year-old daughter had followed her outside and when she began to drive away, he said, she hit the child.

Police did not identify the woman or her daughter on Thursday.

The child was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition, but pronounced dead a short time later.

No charges are expected in what Vanore said “looks to be a tragic accident.”