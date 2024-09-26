Swan boats, free ferry rides and a water bar. Delaware River Festival is Saturday in Philly and Camden.

The annual family-friendly Delaware River Festival will take place Saturday in both Philadelphia and Camden, with activities including paddling in swan boats, crafts, games — and free ferry rides.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia and at Wiggins Park directly across the river in Camden.

Organized by the nonprofit Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, the rain-or-shine event’s goal is to promote awareness of conservation efforts regarding the river, and its recreational uses.

The organizers say there will be hands-on activities for all ages, visits by animals and birds, and games with prizes. They’ll provide face painting, as well as educational experiences from environmental exhibitors.

The Philadelphia Water Department will host its Philly Water Bar, offering to fill water bottles.

The RiverLink Ferry will shuttle attendees across the river and back for free.

Admission to Independence Seaport Museum will also be free, but fees will still apply to enter the museum’s two ships, the Olympia and the Becuna.

Festival-goers should be aware there is construction along the waterfront at Penn’s Landing, and organizers encourage people to use public transit or carpool. There is limited parking at the Lombard Circle and Market Street Lots along the waterfront, as well as at the Hilton Hotel Parking Garage. Organizers posted travel information here: delawareriverfest.org/getting-to-the-festival.