The Inquirer investigation detailed how 41 children as young as 12 years old, and with IQs as low as 50, were raped or sexually assaulted by Devereux staff members over the past 25 years. Of those, 10 said they were assaulted at Devereux’s local campuses, while the others were abused at facilities in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, New York, and Arizona.