A woman says she was sexually assaulted by an employee at Dobbs on South. Now dozens of bands are boycotting.

A 22-year-old Philadelphia woman has alleged an employee plied her with drinks at Dobbs on South and sexually assaulted her after an indie rock show.

Now, dozens of bands scheduled to play there in the coming weeks have canceled or relocated their shows in protest. The bar’s owner says he’s planning to list the venue for sale.

Dobbs owner Ron Dangler initially posted a statement on social media saying he fired two employees, pending an investigation, and expressing support for sexual-assault victims. However, on the advice of his attorney, the statement was removed. Dangler now says that his employees had done nothing wrong, were only suspended, and that the woman’s claims are false.

The woman reported a Feb. 3 assault to police within hours and a rape kit was collected. Police are investigating.

The woman declined to comment to The Inquirer because of the ongoing case. In previous social media posts she detailed a night out with a friend that went from free drinks and promises of a job to sexual assault in a private apartment above the club. The Inquirer does not name victims in sexual-assault cases without their consent.

“They offered me a job and a tour of the bar ... instead I got assaulted,” the woman wrote on Twitter days after.

According to Dangler, the employee accused of assault has hired an attorney and did not want to comment. In an interview with The Inquirer, Dangler said this employee maintains that the sexual encounter was consensual

At one point during the night, the woman alleged, the employee commented to Dangler about how she had “passed the casting-couch interview.” Dangler says the exchange was a joke.

The woman said her friend, who the bar staff allegedly knew was only 18, was also served drinks, and another employee had drawn her friend away from her during the alleged assault.

Dangler said both women used IDs to enter the club, and neither he nor his staff knew she was underage.

He said he’s disappointed that so many bands have pulled out of the longtime South Street music venue he took over last year — and said he was the victim of “bullying and internet intimidation.”

In the meantime, bands say Dobbs, something of a South Street institution for hosting bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam in their early days, is no longer an environment in which they want to play music.

After reading the woman’s account on social media — which spread quickly through Philly’s tight-knit DIY music scene — many local musicians posted expressions of anger and support for sexual-assault victims on social media.

In an Instagram post, members of the Philly folk and soul band My Familiar said they canceled their Feb. 9 show because they felt asking fans to patronize Dobbs on South would be “irresponsible and complicit.”

“We just didn’t feel like we could do it in good conscience,” said Chris Dunlap, the band’s lead singer.

The Feb. 10 “Rockin’ for Rog” memorial concert — organized in the memory of Roger Seagal, a popular South Street bartender and musician stabbed to death outside a South Philly Wawa last year — was moved to the Khyber Pass when all four bands on the bill said they were no longer comfortable playing Dobbs.

Many say they won’t accept a gig at the longtime South Street venue anytime soon.

“That club is done, nobody in their right mind is going to perform there again,” said the underground punk performer Knuckleheadpunx, who canceled his Super Bowl matinee at Dobbs “They’re all going to say the same thing: Stay away from Dobbs.”

Dangler says the current cancellations will cost him upwards of $100,000 in expected revenue. He told employees to start searching for shifts elsewhere and says he plans on listing the property in the next few days.