Off-duty FBI agent shoots dog in Center City

An off-duty FBI agent shot a dog outside a Center City apartment building Tuesday, the FBI and Philadelphia police said.

Video posted on social media showed the aftermath of the incident on the sidewalk in front of the Touraine residential high-rise on the 1500 block of Spruce Street.

The special agent was walking a small dog when she encountered at least one other person walking two dogs, according to witnesses. A fight broke out involving the three dogs.

It was not immediately known if the dog that was shot survived. The FBI did not identify the agent.

Advertisement

“Our initial information is that the agent shot and wounded an aggressive dog. There were no other injuries,” FBI Special Agent E. Edward Conway said in an e-mailed statement.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. We are working jointly with the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI’s Inspection Division to investigate the incident,” Conway said.

Philadelphia police confirmed the shooting is being investigated with the FBI, but provided no other details late Monday night.