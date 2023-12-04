Security officer killed in stabbing at Macy’s in Center City; suspect in custody

Two security guards working at Macy’s in Center City were stabbed, one fatally, Monday morning inside the store, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a man attempted to steal merchandise — specifically hats — from the store at 13th and Market Streets. Initially, when security guards confronted the man and retrieved the stolen items, he left without incident, said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

But about 10 minutes later, the man returned, then approached one of the guards and started stabbing him, Stanford said.

When a second security guard attempted to intervene, Stanford said, the man slashed and stabbed that guard as well.

The guards were rushed to Jefferson Hospital.

One of the men, a 30-year-old who had been stabbed in the neck, died from his injuries, Stanford said. The second guard, a 23-year-old stabbed in the face and forearm, was in stable condition.

Stanford declined to identify the guards but said one has worked at the store for a few years, while the other has worked there only a few months.

The suspected attacker is in custody. He fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later at SEPTA’s Somerset Station, Stanford said.

“These security guards were just doing their jobs. They’re here to make sure that people can come to this location and shop in a safe manner,” Stanford said outside the store. “For something like this to happen on a Monday morning during the holiday season … It’s just another indication that every bit of crime is important in the city — this started as a retail theft that turned into a robbery and then ultimately to a homicide. It’s just a tragic situation.”

Macy’s, one of Philadelphia’s most famed department stores, is located inside the historic Wanamaker building. It is recognized as one of the most architecturally significant retail spaces in the country, and its striking interior, including the grand Wanamaker Organ, contributed to its designation as a National Historical Landmark.

The store, though, located on a stretch of East Market Street that often sees higher rates of homelessness and foot traffic, has recently faced what Stanford said was some of the highest rates of retail theft in the city. So far this year, he said, police have received reports of 250 incidents of retail theft at the location — a number that is likely undercounting the number of incidents (the theft prior to the stabbing was not initially reported to police, he said).

At the front of the store Monday afternoon, a trail of bloody footprints ran from the door to the sidewalk curb, where a puddle of blood was beginning to dry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Rodrigo Torrejón contributed to this story.