A former Philadelphia police officer was sentenced Thursday to 11½ to 23 months in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden Jr.

The penalty fell far below state sentencing guidelines for the voluntary manslaughter conviction that a jury handed Eric Ruch in September, in what prosecutors are calling the first conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in recent city history.

But in sentencing him, Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott said that Ruch, 34, had demonstrated good behavior since he was charged two years and she believed a longer sentence would not offer him any rehabilitation.

”Nothing he is going to do in prison is going to make him a better person,” McDermott said, to a courtroom packed with family, friends, and colleagues of both Ruch and Plowden.

McDermott suggested she would have let Ruch walk out of court with no prison time would it not diminish the severity of the voluntary manslaughter charge, which can carry up to 20 years in prison.

In September, a jury found Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter for fatal shooting and killing Plowden, a 25-year-old who was in the process of surrendering to officers following a high-speed car chase in the Ogontz neighborhood. Over the course of a dramatic five-day trial, witnesses said Plowden emerged from his crashed vehicle in a daze and was on the ground in a seated position when Ruch fired a single shot at his head. The bullet tore through Plowden’s left hand before entering his skull — a hand he was raising to surrender, prosecutors argued.

Ruch and five other officers, including his former partner, testified that they thought Plowden was reaching with his right hand for a gun while on the ground, and that Ruch feared his life when he pulled the trigger. “The hand you can’t see is the hand that can hurt you,” the former officer testified.

But Plowden didn’t have a gun on him. Officers disputed their department’s own crime scene sketch that showed Ruch had cover behind police cars when he shot Plowden. And witnesses — even though some agreed Plowden’s right hand was concealed when Ruch fired — agreed the man was dazed and defenseless at the time of the fatal shot.

Police originally said Plowden, who was Black, was driving a 2013 Hyundai sedan that was connected to a murder investigation. They later determined that he had no connection to the case, and prosecutors questioned whether Ruch even knew about the wanted vehicle when he initiated the stop.

This is a developing story and will be updated.