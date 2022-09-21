A jury on Wednesday convicted former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch Jr. of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the 2017 shooting of an unarmed man, marking the first such conviction in at least a half-century or more. The third-degree murder charge against him was dropped.

Ruch put his head down and cried when the verdict was announced. He was denied bail and immediately taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Ruch, 34, acted with reckless disregard for life when he shot and killed Dennis Plowden Jr., 25, within seconds of facing him after Plowden led police on a high-speed car chase. No gun was found on Plowden after he was shot.

Ruch, as well as five other officers, testified during the five-day trial that they thought Plowden was reaching with his right hand for a gun in his jacket pocket. “The hand you can’t see is the hand that can hurt you,” Ruch said.

But prosecutors told the jurors to dismiss Ruch and the other police as liars. They said Plowden posed no threat and was seated, dazed and defenseless after crashing his car. They asked jurors to focus on Plowden’s left hand — the autopsy showed that Ruch’s single shot pierced Plowden’s left hand before hitting his head. This, prosecutors said, showed Plowden had raised that hand in submission.

The racially mixed jury of seven men and five women began deliberating Monday afternoon after hearing testimony from 14 prosecution witnesses, and Ruch and three other defense witnesses.

The trial was the first such murder trial in Philadelphia in nearly 40 years. In the previous one, a jury in 1984 acquitted former Officer John Ziegler in the shooting death of a teenager.

The Ruch case was one of three murder cases brought against police since Larry Krasner became district attorney in 2018. The other two are pending. The accused police are Ryan Pownall, arrested in the death of David Jones, 30; and Edsaul Mendoza, arrested in the death of Thomas Siderio, 12. Ruch, Pownall and Mendoza were all dismissed by the police department after the fatal shootings.

Before Krasner, prosecutors brought murder or manslaughter charges against only seven officers over at least the previous five decades. One officer pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 1978, but the others were either acquitted or had charges thrown out ahead of trial.

Ruch shot Plowden at about 8:30 p.m. on Dec, 27, 2017, at the climax of a chaotic encounter on the streets of Olney. Defense lawyer David Mischak focused on how Plowden led police on a dangerous car chase after they spotted him driving a Hyundai highlighted in a “patrol alert” in a new murder investigation. The alert cautioned police that the unnamed occupants of the car might be armed and dangerous. (After Plowden’s death, police said he had not been a suspect in the homicide.)

Plowden smacked his car into the open door of a police cruiser at the start of the chase, injuring an officer who was exiting the car. He then raced three blocks, at speed exceeding 75 miles per hour and running a red light and stop sign, before smashing into three parked vehicles at Nedro Avenue and Opal Street. Plowden emerged from the car, walked a few steps and fell into a seated position, leaning back, witnesses agreed.

None of the police that night were equipped with a camera. To convey what happened next, Assistant District Attorneys Vincent Corrigan and Brian Collins relied heavily upon from testimony from other police at the scene, including Ruch’s partner, Anthony Comitalo. They all testified that Plowden alarmed them by making a motion toward the right-hand pocket before Ruch fired.

“From your days in the Police Academy to the streets of the 35th District, “ Comitalo said, “you are told that a concealed hand that you cannot see can kill you. It’s your biggest threat.”

The prosecution’s single civilian witness also agreed that Plowden’s right hand was concealed from view.

The police witnesses also disputed a sketch by the department’s crime scene unit that suggested that Ruch had cover behind police cars at the time of the shooting. His colleague insisted the sketch was wrong and that Rich was out in the open when he fired.

In the end, prosecutor Corrigan challenged his own witnesses.

Ruch “shot a surrendering unarmed man in the head,” he said Monday in his closing statement. His fellow officers, Corrigan added, “told lies to try to help a friend beat a murder charge.”

Mischak, the defense lawyer, rejected that, calling the prosecution “an attempt to criminalize a split-second decision a police officer made under very dangerous circumstances.”