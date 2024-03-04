Suspect apprehended in ‘execution-style’ killings of man and woman in East Fairmount Park

Philadelphia police said Monday night that a suspect was in custody for the “execution-style” fatal shootings of a man and woman in East Fairmount Park last week.

Police did not identify the man, who had not yet been criminally charged in the case.

The victims have been identified as Thurston Cooper, 49, of the 1500 block of Chew Avenue, and Krystina Chambers, 38, of the 500 block of Devereaux Avenue.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a dead body on the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive, half a block from the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion, which has been closed to the public since 2023.

Once police arrived, they found Chambers with gunshot wounds to the head and chest lying next to Cooper, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Both were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found three spent shell casings next to the bodies.