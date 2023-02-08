Woman struck by falling concrete slab in Center City

A woman has been hospitalized after being struck on the head by a concrete slab that fell from a Center City building that is under construction.

The 30-year-old woman was struck by the debris on the 200 block of South 13th Street on Wednesday morning, police said. Contractors were working on the building at the time of the incident.

Emergency workers transported the woman to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections was investigating at the scene, police said.

The property, which has been owned by Walnut Square Partners since 1993, received two violations from L&I in November over hazardous conditions on its exterior walls.

The building was cited as unsafe on Nov. 3, after a “small section of the building façade” fell off, according to the city. On Nov. 30, an additional violation was issued after the building’s owner failed to submit a façade report from a structural engineer or architect.