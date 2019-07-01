A 33-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot and killed in North Philadelphia in separate cases Sunday.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to the back, thigh and stomach about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in an alley near the 5700 block of Virginian Road in North Philadelphia, police said.
Police took him to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.
Earlier Sunday morning, police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 3000 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia.
When they arrived, police said, they found a 23-year-old woman shot in the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 4:15 a.m. Also shot was a 36-year-old man who suffered wounds to the chest, neck and shoulder and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
Police are searching for two suspects and a Silver Ford Crown Victoria.
The double shooting is the second in a month on the 3000 block of West Clearfield Street. A man was shot on the same block June 15.