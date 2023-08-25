Opening of FDR Park’s ‘megaswing’ is delayed

The official debut of the “megaswing” in FDR Park won’t be happening this weekend as originally planned.

Initially set to open Saturday as part of the new Anna C. Verna Playground, the megaswing’s launch has been pushed back by several weeks, Fairmount Park Conservancy spokesperson Jeff Barg said. Weather conditions have delayed the installation of some equipment and surfaces in the park, and organizers decided to push the opening until the area is more accessible.

“The playground is designed for users of all ages and abilities, and the Fairmount Park Conservancy didn’t want to open it without being sure that it would be fully accessible to all from day one,” Barg said.

Barg said storms have had a significant impact on FDR Park, flooding large sections of it. Issues arising from that flooding have impacted construction of the playground.

“The park’s and the playground’s transformation is designed to actively manage stormwater in a way that will keep it from becoming unusable every time we get a major storm,” Barg said.

No firm opening date has been set, but Barg said officials are hoping for a ribbon-cutting within the next month or so.

Announced in July, the megaswing will have 20 swings, and be able to accommodate up to 30 people. It will be the largest swing set in North America, The Inquirer previously reported.

The swing set comes as part of the Anna C. Verna Playground, the construction of which is being funded by a $250 million FDR Park renovation project, according to plan proposals. As of May, about $100 million of the total cost had been raised via donations and grants.

In addition to the playground addition, the renovation project aims to add amenities to FDR Park, as well as make it more climate-resilient. But the renovations and their cost have raised controversy, sparking debates about how the park’s wetlands ought to be used in the wake of pandemic shifts in how local residents use the area.

Critics have vocally opposed a wetland-focused portion of the project, as well as a proposal that would construct multipurpose fields.

Construction on the Anna C. Verna playground began in 2021. In addition to the megaswing, it will also feature a picnic pavilion, large slide, and climbing structures.