A fire Saturday morning killed four in a North Philadelphia rowhouse, officials reported.
“A very difficult morning for us,” said Adam Thiel, the city’s fire commissioner, in a statement. “The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life.”
The fire was reported at 7:52 a.m. on the 3300 block of Kip Street in the Kensington section. When firefighters arrived, Thiel said, there was already smoke and fire in the first and second floors, and when they entered the home they found the four victims.
An investigation is underway into the cause, Thiel said.
About 60 firefighters, medics, and support personnel responded to the blaze, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.