A five year old accidentally shot themself in their Strawberry Mansion home Wednesday, according to police.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition, per police.

The shooting occurred early morning at the 3100 block of N. Patton Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.