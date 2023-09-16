Four killed in separate shootings in Philly on Saturday, police say

Philadelphia police said they were investigating four separate shootings that occurred in a 5 ½-hour period on Saturday that left four people dead.

A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead in the 100 block of Herman Street in East Germantown shortly after 7 a.m., about 10 minutes after officers responded to the scene of the shooting, police said.

A few hours later, not far from that incident, a 45-year-old woman was found in her living room with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 100 block of East Pastorius Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:40 a.m., police said.

For now, said police spokesperson Miguel Torres Saturday night, the shootings were being investigated as “separate incidents.”

Shortly before 9 a.m., a 33-year-man was fatally wounded near Cleveland and Cumberland Streets in North Philadelphia, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9 a.m.

A fourth deadly shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North 19th Street in West Oak Lane. Police said a 26-year-old man “was shot multiple times throughout the body” and died at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

In all four instances, police said, no weapons had been recovered, nor any arrests made.

According to Philadelphia police data, 305 homicides had been committed this year through Friday. That’s a 21% decline from the same period of last year, but more than had occurred annually in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.