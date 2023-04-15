4 killed in crash on Schuylkill Expressway; man charged with homicide while DUI

Four people died in a two-car crash early Saturday morning on the westbound Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Victor A. Spizzirri31, was arrested on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and related offenses after his car struck another vehicle near the northbound exit to Route 1 around 1:44 a.m., police said.

Spizzirri’s vehicle had crossed multiple lanes and struck the second vehicle from behind, police said, then spun and overturned several times before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the off-ramp to Route 1 northbound.

The second vehicle, police said, was propelled into a bridge pillar. The names its occupants have not been released by police. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Spizzirri was taken to Temple University Hospital with moderate injuries and showed signs of impairment before he was arrested, police said.