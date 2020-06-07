The mural of former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo that has been an Italian Market fixture for the past 25 years is no more.
Amid a national and outcry over racial injustices and the killing of George Floyd and a renewed local call to stop glorifying the legacy of a mayor known for his aggressive treatment of the city’s black and gay communities, the mural was painted over early Sunday morning.
In its place is a blank canvas, a wall painted white. Italian Market officials have said the Rizzo mural will eventually be replaced with something that “better represents the fabric” of the area.
“We agree it is time to replace this long-standing piece of art to begin to heal the Black community, the LGBTQ community and many others,” a statement from Italian Market officials said.
The mural removal came four days after the controversial nine-foot Rizzo statue was hauled away from the Municipal Services Building in Center City, where it became a focal point of protests. Before the massive bronze statue was taken down, protesters defaced it, attempted to set it ablaze, and tried to topple it themselves.
Shortly after the statue’s removal, Mural Arts Philadelphia said it would “cease all involvement” with the Rizzo mural. The artwork, which featured an unsmiling Rizzo in a gray suit set against an Italian Market backdrop, was often defaced, and the organization did not “believe the mural can play a role in healing and supporting dialogue,” it said in a statement.