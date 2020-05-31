The Rizzo statue — like Rizzo himself — represents a chapter in the city’s history that still sparks fierce disagreement. Many black residents remember the former mayor and police commissioner as a tyrant who used the police force to punish their communities. Many whites still regard him as a hero. For the last three years, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has pledged to move the statue to another location, but has kicked the the deadline for a final decision down the road.