The statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo across the street from City Hall has been vandalized again.
Police are investigating after the word “Fascist” was found painted overnight on the suit jacket of the 2,000-pound, 10-foot-tall bronze statue outside the Municipal Services Building. The symbol of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s A+1 foundation also was painted in the hand of the statue’s upraised arm.
The statue of the former mayor and controversial police commissioner was vandalized in 2017 when black activist Wali Rahman spray painted “Black Power” on the statue. Charges against Rahman were later dropped after he agreed to perform 50 hours of community service.
The statue has been a flash point in the city’s racial politics for many years. Opponents say it represents an era in which a tough-talking, law-and-order mayor discriminated against minorities and gays. Supporters have argued that Rizzo was a tough on law and order issues but he was not a racist.
Mayor Jim Kenney announced in 2017 that the statue would be moved to a new location. That move is now set for 2021. No location has been chosen yet.