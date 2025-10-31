These local businesses are offering discounts and free meals while SNAP benefits are cut off

All SNAP benefits will halt Saturday as the federal government shutdown continues, but some local businesses are filling in the gaps.

Multiple restaurants and stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware will offer free or discounted meals to families affected by the SNAP funding freeze. Starting Nov. 1, no new funds will be added to the SNAP EBT cards that households use to buy groceries, leaving 41 million Americans scrambling to fill their fridge with affordable, nutritional groceries.

“These people are in my community, my restaurant is side by side with them,” said John Berl, owner of Delaware’s Uncle John’s BBQ, who will be offering free meals throughout November. “The least we can do is help families that need it, when they’ve supported us.”

However, on Friday, two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must tap into contingency funds to keep aid flowing to SNAP recipients during the government shutdown. As federal judges await Trump’s response by Monday at noon, funding for SNAP is still up in the air as delays in court could persist.

Here are some of the businesses offering discounts and free meals during the SNAP cut-offs.

Note: As the country waits to see if SNAP cuts will be reinstated or delays continue, these promotions may change. Check back here for updates.

Pennsylvania

Juana Tamale

Passyunk Avenue’s Juana Tamale is offering a free meal to children in families who receive SNAP benefits. At the restaurant, show your SNAP EBT card and get a free kids’ meal. One meal per child, walk-in only. The meal includes two street tacos or quesadillas, chips, rice, beans, and one churro. They also offer a discounted “homie menu,” which offers affordable bites under $10, every day of the week until SNAP benefits return.

📍1941 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🕒 Tues.-Sun. 11 a.m.–10 p.m., 🌐 juana-tamale.square.site, 📷 @juanatamale

Piccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant

Montco’s Piccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant is offering free kids’ meals starting Monday at 3 p.m. until SNAP benefits are restored. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can walk in and show their SNAP EBT card with matching identification and receive four meals per family, once per day. The meals available are kids’ spaghetti and meatball, penne pomodoro, grilled chicken with vegetables, or alfredo with chicken. Walk-ins only.

📍501 W. Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, Pa. 19465, 🕒 Tues.-Wed. 1 p.m.-8 p.m., 🌐 piccolomondopottstown.com

New Jersey

Tony’s Baltimore Grill

Atlantic City’s nearly century-old late-night pizzeria is serving up free kids’ meals for families on SNAP benefits until the program funding is restored. Show a SNAP EBT Card at the counter, and families can choose between a free spaghetti and meatball or a chicken tender platter for each child. Walk-ins only, children have to be present.

📍2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, Sun-Thurs. 11 a.m.-2 a.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-3 a.m., 🌐 tonysbaltimoregrillac.com

Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen

Freddy J’s is offering free kids’ meals to any family who shows their SNAP EBT cards while dining in at the May’s Landing restaurant. This benefit will go for as long as the SNAP cutoffs remain.

📍5698 Somers Point Rd., Mays Landing, N.J. 08330, 🕒 Tues.-Sat. noon-11 p.m., Sun. noon-9 p.m., 🌐 freddyjs.com

Delaware

Uncle John’s BBQ Stand

Uncle John’s BBQ, a neighborhood barbecue stand, is offering free kids’ meals to families who are affected by the SNAP cutoffs until the benefits are restored. Free meals include tacos, chicken sliders, and more options as Berl expands the offerings. Berl asks that families use the honor system when using this promotion, as he won’t be rigorously checking SNAP EBT cards.

📍2509 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, 🕒 Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Mon. closed, 🌐 facebook.com/unclejohnsbbqstand

Delivery apps

GoPuff

GoPuff is offering a $50 credit towards groceries to customers who connect their SNAP EBT card to their GoPuff account, and free delivery on those grocery orders. The benefit will be broken into two $25 credits in November. Customers can take advantage of both credits. The first phase starts on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

Nov. 1-15: Use code SNAPRELIEF1 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and free delivery. Nov. 16-30: Use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and free delivery.

The promo codes have a one-time use per SNAP EBT customer. Don’t wait to redeem the code, either, as GoPuff is only redeeming the first 200,000 coupons in each phase (400,000 coupons total).

🕒 Nov. 1-30, 24/7, or until coupons last, 🌐 gopuff.com

DoorDash

DoorDash, the nationwide delivery app, is waiving all delivery and service fees on one order for people who connect their SNAP EBT cards to their DoorDash account. To redeem the discounts, visit the DoorDash store page for the participating grocery store of your choosing. Use promo code “SNAPDD” at checkout. Once the order is placed, no delivery or service fees will be charged. The discount can only be used once, and the promotion only runs through November, or while funding lasts.

Participating grocery stores:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Dollar General El Super Fairway Market Fiesta Mart Food City Food Lion Giant Eagle Giant Foods Gourmet Garage Hannaford Hy-Vee Price Rite Marketplace Schnucks ShopRite Smart & Final Sprouts Stop & Shop Strack & Van Til The Fresh Grocer The GIANT Company The Raley’s Companies The Save Mart Companies Wegmans Winn-Dixie

📅 Nov. 1-30, or until funds last, 🌐 doordash.com/p/snap-ebt

Instacart

The nationwide online grocery delivery app, Instacart, is offering active SNAP customers 50% off their next grocery order, up to a $50 discount. This discount only applies to customers who have placed an Instacart order using their SNAP EBT Card in October. For those eligible, the discount code will be emailed in the coming days, which they can apply to their next order. The offer is available nationwide from hundreds of major grocery retailers and 30,000 stores that offer SNAP payments via Instacart. Don’t wait, though; only 100,000 customers will receive this discount on a first-come, first-served basis.

📅 Nov. 1, until coupons last, 🌐 instacart.com/ebt-snap