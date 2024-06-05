What to know about the Free Library, the Free Library Foundation, and the Author Events drama

Philadelphia book lovers held their breath Monday as they read conflicting messages regarding the future of the beloved Author Event series hosted by the Free Library Foundation, which many learned in real time is the fundraising arm of the Free Library.

“The entire lineup of scheduled Author Events is cancelled,” read a social media post on the Author Events’ Instagram page, signed by the four-member team that said it was no longer with the foundation.

The Free Library Foundation would make a social media post on its own Instagram later refuting the cancellations.

For many Philadelphians, Monday was the first time they learned that there was such a thing as a foundation connected to the Free Library.

Here’s what to know about the foundation, its role in the Free Library ecosystem, and why the Author Events team left.

What is the Free Library Foundation?

Think of it as the fundraising arm of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

The Free Library gets funding through various streams, including the city budget, which allocated $70.9 million for the fiscal year that ends this month. Still, city and state funding have historically not been enough to cover all of the system’s programming goals.

The Free Library Foundation acts as the system’s fundraising arm. According to foundation estimates, its work brings $4 million to $6 million per year in additional funding.

Programs like the no-cost Literacy Enrichment Afterschool Program, better known as LEAP, and One Book One Philadelphia are made possible with the additional funds the foundation raises, Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation executive director Monique Moore Pryor said in an email. Last summer, neighborhood libraries offered more than 2,800 programs for children and teens, benefiting more than 61,000 people.

Pryor said young readers who participated in the Summer of Wonder program, another foundation-supported effort, logged 260,000 minutes of reading last summer.

Foundation staff have also raised “critical funds for the majority of past capital improvement projects,” including Parkway Central renovations, according to Pryor.

What does the Author Events series have to do with the Foundation?

Bringing the literary voices of our time to Philadelphia not only raised the profile of the Free Library, it helped pitch the system and its work to potential donors.

According to the former events staff, more than 50% of the events were free; the rest charged a modest ticket fee. With up to 130 events a year, the series could attract as many as 20,000 attendees.

The team was well connected in the publishing world and known for being able to execute well-attended and well-run events. The team took care of everything from booking and promoting events, to arranging book deliveries so attendees could buy copies.

They also maintained a YouTube and podcast feed that reached up to 3 million people this past year.

Why did the Author Events team leave?

In an interview with The Inquirer, the four people behind the series said it was a difficult decision they’d all been mulling over for some time.

Andy Kahan, Laura Kovacs, Jason Freeman, and Nell Mittelstead described a worsening workplace culture where they felt their work didn’t matter, coupled with the increasing departures of talented colleagues.

“How many times are they going to tell us ‘We’re just not that into you’?” Kovacs, who was on the events team for about 14 years, recalled thinking.

What’s more, pay transparency and equity were a concern even among those who felt they were fairly compensated.

Pryor said “leadership was aware that there are concerns among a few staff about aspects of changes in the library and foundation operations” but declined to comment on personnel matters.

In a statement Tuesday sent to the Friends of the Free Library — a network of library volunteers and supporters — Jeffry Benoliel, chairman of the board of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation, added that there was a disagreement regarding strategic direction.

Did the team quit with one day’s notice?

No. They submitted a four-week notice of resignation on Monday morning. They said the long notice was because they wanted to end the season smoothly. Authors traveling from out of town and library patrons are snagging tickets for already scheduled events. The team said the last thing it wanted to do was sabotage or hurt the beloved series.

But they said the foundation rejected the several weeks’ notice and told them they were being terminated immediately. Kahan, who’s been with the foundation for 24 years, was locked out of his email and escorted in and out of the building Monday afternoon.

Why did a post say the series was canceled?

The four-person team said they didn’t mean to cause confusion but they made the post as they were locked out of their emails and learned of what happened to Kahan.

The group wasn’t sure how events were supposed to move forward if they couldn’t get into the building and were slated to be let go.

Ok, so the events are not canceled?

No. The foundation said in a follow-up statement the events are slated to move forward.