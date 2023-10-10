Gritty releases a 2024 calendar, filled with his own notes

Puppies, kittens, and cheesy motivational sayings be warned: There’s a new calendar star in town and things are about to get Gritty.

The Philadelphia Flyers released the first calendar dedicated to their oscillating orange mascot on Tuesday, and it’s filled with pictures of Gritty in costumes like a Santa suit, and showing off some fur, posing as Cupid..

“Greased up fire fighters have been real quiet since they found out I was getting into the calendar game,” Gritty said in a news release.

Along with the Flyers 2024 schedule, the calendar also includes handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty. On January 16, one reads: “Consider going on a run but don’t. Blame the weather.”

Advertisement

Shot this summer by Pel Productions, the calendar includes pictures of Gritty popping bottles in January for the new year and dressed up like a turkey for November.

For October, Gritty donned a NASA astronaut costume and posed with Flyers left winger Nicolas Deslauriers and his four kids, who also appear in Halloween costumes.

“My kids are big Gritty fans and when the opportunity came around to get dressed up and have a photo shoot, we were excited to get involved,” Deslauriers said in the release. “We had a lot fun and are glad it was all ultimately for a great cause.”

Proceeds from the calendar, which costs $25, will benefit Flyers Charities.

“It doesn’t matter where you hang it. What matters is that I did a good thing for charity and you have an opportunity to do a great thing for charity when you buy it. That being said, please hang it in a temperature controlled, dehumidified environment with proper ventilation and no direct sunlight. This baby’s gotta last you all year,” Gritty said in the release.

Gritty teased the calendar in August on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to much fanfare.

“I might be a Canadiens fan but I need that calendar,” one person wrote.

“Anyone who has ever cared about me will get me one,” another said.

The calendar is available at FlyersCharities.com.