Anti-Trump protest in Philly Saturday will force some road closures

Anger over President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk will spill into the streets of Philadelphia Saturday, as protesters march against the administration and its politics.

The protest in Philadelphia is part of a nationwide “Hands Off!” action planned by critics of the administration for, among other things, shuttering Social Security offices, firing federal employees, and giving Musk so much power within the federal government.

“Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights,” organizers said in a statement. “They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultrarich. If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save.”

The protest, which will take place in Center City, comes amid a wave of economic uncertainty following Trump’s aggressive tariffs — taxes on imported goods that threaten to increase prices on everything from sporting goods to coffee to cars. Democrats and even some Republicans have been critical of Trump’s actions, which have slammed financial markets here and across the globe.

“This tariff war that he is starting, this button that he is pushing, is going to have one effect, and that effect is to drive up costs on consumers and businesses throughout Pennsylvania at a time where we can’t afford it,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at an event at a Bethlehem brewery earlier this week.

Here’s what you should know:

‘Hands Off!’ Trump protest in Philly

Time: Noon to 3 p.m. March route: City Hall to Independence Mall

Philadelphia isn’t the only city where protests are planned. The national effort includes protests across Pennsylvania and South Jersey, including events in Conshohocken, Media, Pitman, Galloway, and Bridgeton.

Road closures in Center City due to protest

City officials said several streets were expected to be closed starting late Saturday morning as protesters march from City Hall to Independence Mall.

The following streets are expected to close from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at the discretion of police:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from 15th Street to Juniper Street North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street

Streets will also close along the march route 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. They include:

Juniper Street from South Penn Square to John F. Kennedy Boulevard Market Street from Juniper Street to Fifth Street

Cross streets will reopen once the march progresses eastbound on Market Street, the city said.

Other road closures Saturday

The anti-Trump protest isn’t the only event that will close streets in Philadelphia Saturday. Here’s a rundown of other closures across the city:

Hot Chocolate Run

The run (actually three runs — a 5k, 10k, and 15k) is scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. at Eakins Oval, head up and down Kelly Drive, and end at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

As a result, these streets will close from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Spring Garden Street from the Schuylkill Expressway to Pennsylvania Avenue Benjamin Franklin Parkway from North 22nd Street to Spring Garden Street

In addition, these streets will close from 5 a.m. to noon Saturday:

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweet Briar Drive to Spring Garden Street Kelly Drive from Spring Garden Street to Ridge Avenue Falls Road from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to East River Drive

106th First Korean Congress Celebration

In honor of the 106th anniversary of the Korean Independence Movement, which aimed to liberate Korea from Japanese rule beginning in 1919, attendees will March from Plays & Players Theater on Delancey Street to Independence Mall beginning at 2 p.m.

As a result of the march, the following street will be closed from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: