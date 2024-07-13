Philly has declared a heat health emergency for early next week

The Philadelphia region is headed into yet another heat wave, and on Saturday, the city declared a heat health emergency for early next week.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday are forecast to reach the mid- and high-90s, and the “feels-like” temperature is likely to top 100 degrees. Heat waves are defined as three consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s.

Advertisement

The city’s heat health emergency officially starts at 8 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia heat wave guide: How to stay cool, safety, pools, and more

Philadelphia’s Health Department declares these types of emergencies when temperatures threaten the lives of vulnerable populations, such as older adults, children, people with chronic medical conditions, people without air-conditioning, and those who work outside.

The city’s declaration activates cooling centers, additional outreach to people experiencing homelessness, and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s “heatline.” Philadelphia Water Department shutoffs are suspended.

If you’ve felt like the Philly region has been having more sweltering days lately than in the past, you’d be right. Philadelphia has already seen more 90-degree or above days this year than some entire years. And it’s only mid-July.

Philadelphia declared its first heat health emergency of 2024 in June. That month was the fourth warmest dating back to 1872.

» READ MORE: Philly has already seen more 90+ degree days than some entire years

City officials on Saturday urged residents to seek out places next week where they can cool off, including libraries, pools, spraygrounds, senior sites, and recreation centers. Residents can call 311 or look at the city’s map to find nearby sites.

“We’ll have over 150 cooling centers open for our residents who need them,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said in a statement. “Please call 311 to find a cooling center near you. Check on your older neighbors. Make sure they’re safe. If we care for one another, we’ll get through this heat wave together.”

Some early warning signs of heat distress include decreased energy, loss of appetite, lightheadedness, and nausea. More serious signs include rapid heartbeat, headache, confusion, muscle cramps, dry skin, vomiting, and difficulty walking or breathing.

Anyone concerned about someone in the heat can call the Office of Homeless Services’ outreach team at 215-232-1984, the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s “heatline” at (215) 765-9040, or 911 for emergencies.