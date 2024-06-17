Philadelphia heat wave guide: How to stay cool, safety, pools, and more

As summer approaches, a heat wave is sweeping across the Philadelphia region.

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting this Tuesday, June 18, through Wednesday, followed by an excessive heat watch through Saturday, June 22. Record-high temperatures are expected in Philadelphia this week.

Temperatures could reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with heat indexes making it feel like 106 degrees. The National Weather Service advises residents to stay indoors when possible, use air conditioning if available, and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Philadelphians who will be most impacted by the heat wave include older adults over age 65, infants, young children, and people with chronic health problems or disabilities.

Philadelphia will be under heat advisory and excessive heat watches throughout this week, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees and outside temps feeling closer to 106 degrees. The last time Philly got that hot was 12 years ago, which is the longest span of time the region has gone without hitting 100 degrees.

A 2023 climate study showed that Philadelphia is the sixth highest U.S. city for the number of people experiencing an “urban heat-island effect.” Fairmount, Spring Garden, North Philadelphia, East Schuylkill, Southwest Center City, Point Breeze, Kensington, Bella Vista, and Southwark are the hottest sections of Philadelphia. Find out what parts of the city are the hottest as the hottest day so far this summer approaches.

Hunting Park is one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city, known as a “heat island” reaching temps 20 degrees above other neighborhoods. A lack of trees and an abundance of hot surfaces like asphalt covering the neighborhood trap heat in the area. Here’s what the city does to keep these residents safe.

Are you experiencing dizziness, fatigue, or headaches during a heat wave? It could be a variety of heat-related illnesses like dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke. Make sure to drink lots of water and stay in cool indoor places when possible. Here is what you need to know about heat-related illnesses.

This Inquirer breaks down topics like cooling your body and home, and tips on getting a window air conditioner unit during a heat wave. If you want to go outside, Pennsylvania Department of Health advises going to air-conditioned places, like malls or libraries, to stay cool. Here are ways to cool your body and your home in Philly.

Stay informed on how to protect your pets because heat waves are just as dangerous for them. Keep a full water bowl throughout the day, exercise your pet in the early morning or late evening to avoid the hottest times of the day, don’t leave your pets in cars. Here’s how to protect your dog or cat from heat waves.

If there’s no place to stay cool, the City of Philadelphia has a variety of ways to be inside air-conditioned spaces, under shade, or cool off with sprinklers and spraygrounds. Find spraygrounds at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder. Here’s how to stay cool in Philadelphia during a heat wave.

Philadelphia will open 60 pools throughout this summer, starting with 25 pools opening this week on a rolling basis. Each day of this week, three to four more pools will open across the city. See a list of pools opening this week.