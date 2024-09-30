Police locate suspected vehicle in fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old girl in West Philly

Philadelphia Police on Monday evening said they located the vehicle that investigators believe fatally struck a 14-year-old girl last week in a hit-and-run crash.

Based on a tip, the department’s Crash Investigation Division on Monday found the 2011 Mercedes Benz E 350 on the 5800 block of Girard Avenue, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

In an apparent attempt to conceal it, the car was hidden under a car cover and a tarp, Vanore said.

Investigators were still working to confirm who the driver was, Vanore said.

On Thursday just before 9:40 p.m., Dawn Watson was walking home with her mother and was crossing the street on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue when she was struck by someone driving a dark-colored sedan at a high speed, police said.

The teen, who was just blocks from home at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.