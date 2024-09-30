Police locate suspected vehicle in fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old girl in West Philly
The teen, Dawn Watson, was crossing the street with her mother Thursday night when she was struck and killed on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue.
Philadelphia Police on Monday evening said they located the vehicle that investigators believe fatally struck a 14-year-old girl last week in a hit-and-run crash.
Based on a tip, the department’s Crash Investigation Division on Monday found the 2011 Mercedes Benz E 350 on the 5800 block of Girard Avenue, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.
In an apparent attempt to conceal it, the car was hidden under a car cover and a tarp, Vanore said.
Investigators were still working to confirm who the driver was, Vanore said.
On Thursday just before 9:40 p.m., Dawn Watson was walking home with her mother and was crossing the street on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue when she was struck by someone driving a dark-colored sedan at a high speed, police said.
The teen, who was just blocks from home at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.