Woman arrested for shooting that wounded baby in Holmesburg

A woman suspected of firing a gun that wounded an infant in the city’s Holmesburg section has been arrested, police said late Friday night.

The woman will be identified after she is charged and initially processed, police said.

Advertisement

The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on the 4000 block of Meridian Street near Frankford Avenue, police said.

Surveillance video shows two people identified by police as the 7-month-old boy’s parents hanging out on Meridian when someone walks up and fires several shots.

A nearby resident took the baby, who was shot in the leg, to the hospital, police said. The parents, who apparently fled the scene, were located an hour later, police said.

The baby was reported to be in stable condition.