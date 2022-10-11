A 25-year-old woman who worked as a contracted caseworker for the city has been charged in connection with the July beating death of a 3-year-old girl who was in foster care in Philadelphia, authorities said Monday.

Jendayi Mawusi, who worked for NET Treatment Service Inc., surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kiana Casey, 30, the foster mother, was charged in July in the death of Hope Jones and remains in custody facing charges of murder and related offenses.

It was not immediately clear what role Mawusi allegedly had in the girl’s death.

Medics were called on July 12 to the 2600 block of Holbrook Street in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia and performed CPR on the girl, then rushed her to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled that the girl’s death was a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said in July that the girl’s injuries were “extensive and disturbing.”

In July, NBC10 reported that a caseworker had visited the girl’s home within two hours before the 911 call.

A source familiar with the case on Monday night confirmed the TV station’s report.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the city Department of Human Services said that they had just learned of Mawusi’s arrest and confirmed that she worked for NET Treatment Service Inc. as a case manager.

“The tragedy of Hope’s passing makes us even more committed to our mission of protecting the safety and well-being of our city’s children and youth. State law prohibits DHS from discussing the specifics of this matter,” the spokesperson said.

“At this critical time, it is important to recognize the hundreds of Philadelphia child welfare professionals and caregivers who dedicate their lives doing the challenging and difficult, but needed work of protecting children and strengthening communities,” the spokesperson said.

A representative for NET Treatment Service Inc. could not be reached for comment.