Philadelphia’s last carriage company cleared out its stables, but are its tours returning?

A group of animal rights activists gathered at 6th and Market Streets on Saturday afternoon to protest the city’s only remaining carriage-horse tour company. They carried signs reading “Horses Deserve Freedom” and “Carriage Horses Suffer” — and a petition calling for a city ban on carriage horses. They had their cell phones at the ready to document even the slightest sign of animal mistreatment.

The group had heard the rumors in recent weeks that the 76 Carriage Company — which has been offering horse-drawn rides through the city’s Historic District for over 40 years as well as bus and trolley tours — had suddenly ceased carriage tours. Still, protesters like Tiffany Stair of Revolution Philadelphia, a non-profit animal rights organization that has been organizing protests for two years, could not yet believe it.

The horses were gone.

“We just thought it was strange, like, ‘okay, maybe they’re going to get here,’” she said.

An hour passed.

A company tour operator offered no answers.

Stair called the number listed for the 76 Carriage Company stables on Hancock Street in Olde Kensington. It had been disconnected.

They raced to the stables, which had been sold and slated for development in 2021, but where the company had at least until recently housed its horses.

The stalls were empty.

“The horses were gone,” Stairs said. “There were guys cleaning out the warehouse. The warehouse used to have a ton of carriages in it, but they were all gone. Everything was gone.”

Stable managers offered few answers. Neighbors told the group the company had cleared out of the stables earlier in the week without explanation, with trailers coming to take away the horses.

With Philly’s other carriage company having closed in 2017 over cruelty concerns, one question is at the center of divide between tour operators and animal rights activists: Has Philadelphia, at least for now, seen its last carriage ride?

An unclear future

On Sunday, the answer to that question remained murky.

Michael Slocum, president of the 76 Carriage Company, did not respond to numerous requests for comment. An employee at the stables would not comment. But two others who identified themselves as former drivers used social media to share emotional goodbyes to their jobs and the horses they said they had lovingly looked after.

In a Facebook post shared with The Inquirer, one women who identified herself as a former employee of 76 Carriage Company posted a photo of herself with her horse in front of the Betsy Ross House, then lamented the “unbearable decision” her bosses had faced in deciding to close.

In recent weeks, company tour operators have told customers the carriage rides could restart in spring. (When initially asked about the rumors last week at the 6th and Market stand — the company also offers Big Bus Tours and trolley rides, which remain available — a tour operator told The Inquirer that drivers had been suddenly notified earlier in the month that the tours were done for good. After learning that he was speaking with a reporter, the operator stepped away to make a phone call, then told me he misspoke, and that tours would restart.)

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents Old City, where carriage rides are offered, said Sunday he had not yet talked to Slocum, but did not believe the carriage company was closing.

“The last I heard they were just moving the stables,” he said. “I think I would have known.”

A developer has proposed a six-story, mixed-use building on the site, with 110 residential units, 14,500 square feet of commercial spaces, and underground parking garage.

Squilla said he continues to work with advocates to find alternatives to horse-drawn carriages, like electric horseless-carriages, but had not found anything viable for Philadelphia.

On Sunday, advocates like Stair and Stephanie Curson from Ban Horse Carriages Philadelphia, urged Squilla to take action.

“The time is now for ... Mark Squilla to introduce legislation so that horse-drawn carriages are banned for good in the city of Philadelphia,” said Curson.

What happened to the horses?

After seeing the empty stables on Saturday, the group wants to know what happened to the 10 horses housed there.

“Often times these horses are sent to auction for their ‘retirement’ or sold to people involved in the carriage industry,” said Stair. “We have several reputable and trusted sanctuaries that are happy to give these horses loving forever homes.”

Sarah Barnett, executive director of ACCT Philadelphia, the city’s animal care and control service provider, said the 76 Carriage Company had not responded to their calls on Sunday. From social media postings, she believed five of the company’s horses had been re-homed in recent weeks, including two sent to a carriage company in Massachusetts. She didn’t know if the animals had been sold or leased for a possible return and requests to 76 Carriage Company went unanswered.

Unlike the Philadelphia Carriage Company — closed by a court injunction at the urging of advocates and Squilla, and whose horses were all sent to an animal sanctuary — the 76 Carriage Company has no history of violations and passed a recent inspection without issue.

“There were no really issues with them violating any of their requirements,” Barnett said.

But she said because of the deep-seated divide around the issue — the belief of many that the rides are cruel and dangerous for horses — when carriage companies do close, they may try to do so quietly.

“Given the contentiousness of the issue and the fixation of where the animals go, it would not be not surprising that a company would close and move the horses as a last step to avoid scrutiny,” Barnett said.

Mixed emotions

On Hancock Street Sunday, Stacey Morris, owner of the Haven Wellness Center, across the street from the stables, said the stable managers did not share much about the company’s plan with neighbors.

She said she was conflicted when she saw the horses leaving last week. She and her dog Herbie always stopped to see them on their walks.

“It’s kind of a mixed emotion,” Morris said. “I don’t think it’s healthy for horses to be in the city. But I did like seeing the horses. I think that’s the consensus around the neighborhood: Everybody is kind of happy, but also sad to see them go because a lot of people would just come to say hello to them.”