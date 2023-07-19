Loose cover plate on I-95 sends concrete down into South Philly, closes two lanes for repair

A metal cover plate came loose from the southbound I-95 roadway on Wednesday morning and caused some concrete to fall from the overpass into the streets of South Philadelphia, drawing worried looks from passersby.

Police cordoned a small area around Dickinson and South Front streets around what appeared to be small chunks of debris.

Two lanes remained closed to traffic through Tuesday afternoon as maintenance crews worked to “cold patch” the gap where the cover plate came off, said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

It’s not clear how the plate came loose.

“We are investigating how this might have happened,” Rudolph said in an email. “This is not routine and we are taking this incident very seriously due to the safety concerns it poses.”

I-95 remains safe for travel and officials are primarily concerned about hazards posed by falling debris for pedestrians below, he added.

Nonetheless, the incident comes amid flaring anxieties about I-95 following the historic collapse of the highway following a tanker fire in Northeast Philadelphia. Flying debris also killed a motorist nearby last month after “a large piece of metal” pierced the driver side-window of an SUV traveling on I-95 near the Walt Whitman Bridge.

PennDOT hopes to reopen all the southbound lanes Wednesday afternoon, but closures will continue nightly throughout the week from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. as contractors works on permanent repairs. All travel lanes will remain open on I-95 South when repairs aren’t being done.