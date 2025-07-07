ICE arrests five Guatemalan men in South Philadelphia, activists say, as video shows neighbor cursing at officers

Immigration activists say ICE agents arrested five Guatemalan men at a home in South Philadelphia on Sunday.

A video shot by a neighbor from a nearby rooftop shows two young men in handcuffs, one of whom is then placed in a gray car as a neighbor loudly curses at the federal agents, who had their faces covered.

“Show your face you [expletive] cowards,” the man yelled.

The video then shows officers with two more men in handcuffs, walking them in opposite directions to other cars.

The activist group Juntos said it was investigating. Initial reports indicated that agents were waiting for one man outside a home near 20th and Morris, then entered the property and arrested four others, Juntos said.

The arrests appear to have occurred between Pierce and Watkins streets, just south of Morris. At least one other person can be seen recording the arrests from the sidewalk.

ICE officials in Philadelphia did not immediately reply to a request for information.

Those additional arrests are what are known as “collateral arrests.” They can occur when agents go to a place seeking to take one person into custody, then encounter others such as family members or co-workers who could be arrested.

“We’re disgusted but unsurprised by the most recent reports of ICE activity in our neighborhood,” said a statement by Juntos, the Latino immigration organization based in South Philadelphia. “Masked agents, collateral arrests, and shadowy tactics — these are reports we have been receiving all year. The repercussions on basic human rights and dignity, for all of us, should not be ignored.”

Aggressive ICE enforcement in Philadelphia and surrounding counties has provided widespread fear in immigrant communities, with people reporting they are skipping church, doctor’s appointments, and community gatherings. As of mid-June, ICE was detaining more than 56,000 immigrants in centers around the country, up from about 49,000 a month earlier. Statistics show 72% have no criminal record.

Juntos called on Philadelphians to denounce ICE and said “we will not rest until they are out of our communities.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.