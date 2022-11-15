Philadelphia officials and immigrant-assistance groups are preparing to welcome a bus of migrants to the city early Wednesday morning, people originally from Central and South America who have been sent from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott.

About 38 people, including children, are expected to arrive at 30th Street Station at about 6 a.m., according to immigration advocates in Philadelphia.

“As a proud and welcoming city, Philadelphia will greet our newly arrived neighbors with dignity and respect,” Mayor Kenney tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. “It’s disgusting that Gov. Abbott’s administration continues to implement their purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as political pawns.”

The mayor shared a “How you can help” briefing, which can be read here.

“We have confirmation it’s (the bus) on it’s way,” said Peter Pedemonti, co-director of New Sanctuary Movement in Philadelphia. “These are mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters. We welcome them with support, solidarity and love.”

For days, Philadelphia officials have been preparing to welcome a bus, uncertain if it was coming, saying they’ll be ready with food, water, emergency health screenings and shelter.

Abbott confirmed that late Tuesday, saying that along with Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., “sanctuary city Philadelphia will now be a drop-off location for the state of Texas busing strategy.”

Texas has been sending migrants to northern cities in what it says is an effort to relieve pressure at the border, and others call a political stunt.

This bus is coming from Del Rio Texas, located on the border west of San Antonio.

Since summer, the city Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Emergency Management have been preparing for the potential arrival of migrants on unscheduled, unanticipated bus routes from southern states. Those agencies have been meeting regularly with nearly 15 local community-based organizations, including Juntos, HIAS Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition, and Nationalities Service Center, to plan a response.

That planning intensified in recent days amid unconfirmed information that a bus would be headed here from Texas.

Officials noted that a major city such as Philadelphia can easily welcome a single bus of arrivals. In other cities, the unexpected arrival of several buses at once caused initial confusion.

The city and its partners “stand ready to welcome, assist, and provide support to these individuals and their families,” the city said in a statement. “We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Our diversity is our strength.”

Most of the people arriving in Philadelphia are expected to be traveling on to meet family members in other parts of the country. And all have legal means to be in the United States - otherwise they would have been turned away at the border.

Many or all are expected to be seeking asylum, and to have passed “credible fear” interviews in order to be released into the interior United States. That standard requires that immigrants prove they face a real danger of being harmed in their homeland, or that they’ve already been harmed. And they must have been harmed in a certain way, such as because of their race, religion or politics.

“The first Texas bus of migrants has departed for Philadelphia,” Abbott tweeted on Tuesday. “The Lone Star State will continue doing more than any state in history to secure our border, including adding more sanctuary cities as drop-off locations for our busing strategy.”

Abbott’s office said he was sending the bus here as “part of the Governor’s unprecedented response to President Biden’s open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”

“Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations,” Abbott said in a statement.

He named Mayor Kenney’s advocacy for Philadelphia’s role as a sanctuary city for “making the city an ideal addition to Texas’ list of drop-off locations.” The Kenney administration fought and won a major federal lawsuit over the Trump administration’s effort to withhold grant money unless the city helped enforce federal immigration laws.

Sanctuary jurisdictions such as Philadelphia aim to treat undocumented migrants the same as anyone else when they come in contact with the legal system, saying it’s illegal to detain them for arrest by ICE agents absent a judge’s order.

In the spring, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C., and in August, the Governor added New York City and Chicago as additional drop-off locations. Thousands of migrants have been sent to those cities, he said, “providing much-needed relief to Texas’ overwhelmed border communities.”

Immigration advocates call the buses a cruel and confusing trick, played on people who are simply trying to find their way to their families, and may have no reason to be in a large northern or mid-western city.

“Greg Abbott should be the loudest advocate for a humane immigration reform plan in Congress,” City Councilwoman Helen Gym tweeted over the weekend. “Instead he’s spending $$ on these buses as a sick political stunt because he’s more invested in exploiting a problem than figuring out a real solution.”