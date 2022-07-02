The skies over the Delaware River will remain dark Saturday night as the weather forecast has thrown a wrench in the Fourth of July weekend festivities.

The fireworks show and U.S. Army Band concert at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to the possibility of inclement weather. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region until 9 p.m.

The cancellation was announced Saturday afternoon. The first night of Penn’s Landing fireworks went off smoothly in clear skies on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. noted that the forecast looks clear for Monday’s Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. That fireworks show is set to begin between 9:45 and 10 p.m.

» READ MORE: Where to watch July 4 fireworks in the Philly area this weekend

There are also several other fireworks displays scheduled throughout the city and suburbs this weekend.