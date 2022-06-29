The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks. And there is a whole weekend of red, white, and blue explosions across the region.

Here’s where to see the best fireworks all weekend long.

Looking for events? Here are some great ways to spend the holiday weekend.

Philadelphia

Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom & Waterfront Fireworks. July 1, 9:30 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd. (Cherry St. Pier), welcomeamerica.com

Fireworks On The Waterfront . July 1-2, 9 to 9:30 p.m., 101 N. Columbus Blvd. (Penn’s Landing), welcomeamerica.com

Xfinity Fireworks Shows. July 1 and July 3, after the Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals game, 1 Citizens Bank Way

Rivers Casino party on the Pier . July 3, 9 p.m., 1001 N. Delaware Ave., riverscasino.com

Lawncrest Recreation Center . July 4, at dusk, 6000 Rising Sun Ave., riverscasino.com

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular. July 4, 9:45-10 p.m., Benjamin Franklin Parkway at the Art Museum, welcomeamerica.com

Bucks County

Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks. July 2, after the Riverside Symphonia plays (performance starts at 8 p.m.), 963 River Rd., Erwinna (Tinicum Park), riversidesymphonia.org

Sesame Place. July 4, 9 p.m., 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com

Quakertown Community Day. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 600 West Mill St., Quakertown (Memorial Park), Facebook.com

Southampton Days Fair. July 4, 9:35 p.m., 1351 Second St. Pike, Southampton (Tamanend Park ), southamptondays.com

Chester County

Community Day Celebration. July 2, after the Riverside Symphonia plays (performance starts at 8 p.m.), 963 River Rd., Erwinna (Tinicum Park), riversidesymphonia.org

Philly Balloon and Music Festival . July 3, 9:20 p.m. 1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, phillyballoonfest.com

Tredyffrin Township Celebration. July 4, at dusk, 500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook (Wilson Farm Park), tredyffrin.org

Delaware County

Upper Darby Independence Day Fireworks. July 1, 9:30 p.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Upper Darby (Upper Darby High School baseball field), upperdarby.org. Raindate: July 8

Ridley Park. July 2, at dusk. West Ridley and Constitution, (East Lake Park), ridleyparkborough.org

Bethel Township annual fireworks. July 3, at dusk, 3280 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley (Bethel Springs Elementary School), betheltwp.com. Raindate: July 5.

Aston Township Independence Day Celebration. July 4, at dusk (around 9:15 p.m.), 2881 Pancoast Ave., Aston (behind Sun Valley High School), astontownship.net

Clifton Heights parade. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 212 N. Springfield Rd., Clifton Heights (Clifton Heights Athletic Field), facebook.com. Raindate: July 9.

Montgomery County

Kiwanis Club of Amber annual carnival. July 1, at dusk, 521 Houston Rd., Ambler (Wissahickon High School), facebook.com. Raindate: July 2.

Conshohocken Fireworks Display. July 3, at dusk around 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will take place at Sutcliffe Park, but the borough is closing the park and surrounding areas to the public due to the size of the display (they advise you to watch the show from another vantage point). conshohockenpa.gov. Raindate: July 9.

Upper Merion Parks and Recreation . July 4, at dusk (approximately at 9:15 p.m.), 694 W. Beidler Rd., King of Prussia (Heuser Park), eventbrite.com

Waltz Golf Farm. July 4, at dusk, 303 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, facebook.com

All American fireworks celebration. July 4, at dusk, 100 Parklane Dr., Eagleville (Eagleville Park), lowerprovidence.org

Skippack township firework party. July 4, at dusk, 4022 Heckler Rd., Skippack (Palmer Park), skippack township.org

Narberth fireworks. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth (Narberth Park), narberthfireworks.org

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania

Great American Blast Fireworks. July 2, be there by 8:45 p.m., 1050 Ironpigs Way, Allentown (Coca Cola Park), milb.com

Allentown Fourth of July Celebration . July 4, 9:20 p.m., 2027 Linden St, Allentown (J Birney Crum Stadium), allentownpa.gov. Raindate: July 5.

Dorney Park Independence Day. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, dorneypark.com

New Jersey

Freedom Festival. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 2 Riverside Drive, Camden (Wiggins Park) camdencounty.com

Jersey Shore

North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks . July 1, 9:30 p.m., North Beach, Atlantic City, atlanticcitynj.com

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. July 2-4, at 9 p.m., 1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township (Six Flags Great Adventure), sixflags.com

Ventnor. July 3, Newport Ave., with its fishing pier open for spectators.

Sea Isle. July 3, 50th St. beach.

4th of July Festivities. July 3, at dusk. Fireworks will be launched from behind Woodland School, but it’s closed to the public due to safety. The borough advises watching from surrounding areas. camdencounty.com

Ocean City . July 4

Margate. July 4.

Avalon and Stone Harbor . July 4, 8:45 p.m.

Wildwood. July 1 and 4, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com

Long Beach Island. July 4, 9:30 p.m., the Bay Village location of Taylor Avenue in Beach Haven, bayvillagelbi.com

Cape May. July 4, across from Congress Hall, from a barge a quarter-mile offshore.