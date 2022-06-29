It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks. And there is a whole weekend of red, white, and blue explosions across the region.

Here’s where to see the best fireworks all weekend long.

Looking for events? Here are some great ways to spend the holiday weekend.

Philadelphia

  • Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom & Waterfront Fireworks. July 1, 9:30 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd. (Cherry St. Pier), welcomeamerica.com

  • Fireworks On The Waterfront. July 1-2, 9 to 9:30 p.m., 101 N. Columbus Blvd. (Penn’s Landing), welcomeamerica.com

  • Xfinity Fireworks Shows. July 1 and July 3, after the Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals game, 1 Citizens Bank Way

  • Rivers Casino party on the Pier. July 3, 9 p.m., 1001 N. Delaware Ave., riverscasino.com

  • Lawncrest Recreation Center. July 4, at dusk, 6000 Rising Sun Ave., riverscasino.com

  • Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular. July 4, 9:45-10 p.m., Benjamin Franklin Parkway at the Art Museum, welcomeamerica.com

Bucks County

  • Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks. July 2, after the Riverside Symphonia plays (performance starts at 8 p.m.), 963 River Rd., Erwinna (Tinicum Park), riversidesymphonia.org

  • Sesame Place. July 4, 9 p.m., 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com

  • Quakertown Community Day. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 600 West Mill St., Quakertown (Memorial Park), Facebook.com

  • Southampton Days Fair. July 4, 9:35 p.m., 1351 Second St. Pike, Southampton (Tamanend Park ), southamptondays.com

Chester County

  • Community Day Celebration. July 2, after the Riverside Symphonia plays (performance starts at 8 p.m.), 963 River Rd., Erwinna (Tinicum Park), riversidesymphonia.org

  • Philly Balloon and Music Festival. July 3, 9:20 p.m. 1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, phillyballoonfest.com

  • Tredyffrin Township Celebration. July 4, at dusk, 500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook (Wilson Farm Park), tredyffrin.org

Delaware County

  • Upper Darby Independence Day Fireworks. July 1, 9:30 p.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Upper Darby (Upper Darby High School baseball field), upperdarby.org. Raindate: July 8

  • Ridley Park. July 2, at dusk. West Ridley and Constitution, (East Lake Park), ridleyparkborough.org

  • Bethel Township annual fireworks. July 3, at dusk, 3280 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley (Bethel Springs Elementary School), betheltwp.com. Raindate: July 5.

  • Aston Township Independence Day Celebration. July 4, at dusk (around 9:15 p.m.), 2881 Pancoast Ave., Aston (behind Sun Valley High School), astontownship.net

  • Clifton Heights parade. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 212 N. Springfield Rd., Clifton Heights (Clifton Heights Athletic Field), facebook.com. Raindate: July 9.

Montgomery County

  • Kiwanis Club of Amber annual carnival. July 1, at dusk, 521 Houston Rd., Ambler (Wissahickon High School), facebook.com. Raindate: July 2.

  • Conshohocken Fireworks Display. July 3, at dusk around 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will take place at Sutcliffe Park, but the borough is closing the park and surrounding areas to the public due to the size of the display (they advise you to watch the show from another vantage point). conshohockenpa.gov. Raindate: July 9.

  • Upper Merion Parks and Recreation. July 4, at dusk (approximately at 9:15 p.m.), 694 W. Beidler Rd., King of Prussia (Heuser Park), eventbrite.com

  • Waltz Golf Farm. July 4, at dusk, 303 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, facebook.com

  • All American fireworks celebration. July 4, at dusk, 100 Parklane Dr., Eagleville (Eagleville Park), lowerprovidence.org

  • Skippack township firework party. July 4, at dusk, 4022 Heckler Rd., Skippack (Palmer Park), skippack township.org

  • Narberth fireworks. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth (Narberth Park), narberthfireworks.org

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania

  • Great American Blast Fireworks. July 2, be there by 8:45 p.m., 1050 Ironpigs Way, Allentown (Coca Cola Park), milb.com

  • Allentown Fourth of July Celebration. July 4, 9:20 p.m., 2027 Linden St, Allentown (J Birney Crum Stadium), allentownpa.gov. Raindate: July 5.

  • Dorney Park Independence Day. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, dorneypark.com

New Jersey

  • Freedom Festival. July 4, 9:30 p.m., 2 Riverside Drive, Camden (Wiggins Park) camdencounty.com

Jersey Shore

  • North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks. July 1, 9:30 p.m., North Beach, Atlantic City, atlanticcitynj.com

  • Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. July 2-4, at 9 p.m., 1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township (Six Flags Great Adventure), sixflags.com

  • Ventnor. July 3, Newport Ave., with its fishing pier open for spectators.

  • Sea Isle. July 3, 50th St. beach.

  • 4th of July Festivities. July 3, at dusk. Fireworks will be launched from behind Woodland School, but it’s closed to the public due to safety. The borough advises watching from surrounding areas. camdencounty.com

  • Ocean City. July 4

  • Margate. July 4.

  • Avalon and Stone Harbor. July 4, 8:45 p.m.

  • Wildwood. July 1 and 4, Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com

  • Long Beach Island. July 4, 9:30 p.m., the Bay Village location of Taylor Avenue in Beach Haven, bayvillagelbi.com

  • Cape May. July 4, across from Congress Hall, from a barge a quarter-mile offshore.

